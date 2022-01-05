Ja Morant’s Massive Leap With Chris Vernon. Plus Willie Colon on Big Ben’s Goodbye and Playing With Antonio Brown.

Russillo shares some NBA observations on the Grizzlies’ win over the Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving’s return, the uptick in fouls, and more (0:40). Then Ryen talks with The Ringer’s Chris Vernon about Ja Morant and the fourth-place Grizzlies (14:25), before talking with Super Bowl champion Willie Colon about Ben Roethlisberger’s looming retirement, Willie’s six years with the Steelers, what makes head coach Mike Tomlin special, and being teammates with Antonio Brown (32:08). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:06:25).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Chris Vernon and Willie Colon
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
