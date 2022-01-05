 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ja Morant’s Massive Leap With Chris Vernon. Plus Willie Colon on Big Ben’s Goodbye and Playing With Antonio Brown.

Plus, Ryen discusses Kyrie Irving’s return and the uptick in fouls in the NBA

By Ryen Russillo and Chris Vernon
Memphis Grizzlies v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


Russillo shares some NBA observations on the Grizzlies’ win over the Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving’s return, the uptick in fouls, and more (0:40). Then Ryen talks with The Ringer’s Chris Vernon about Ja Morant and the fourth-place Grizzlies (14:25), before talking with Super Bowl champion Willie Colon about Ben Roethlisberger’s looming retirement, Willie’s six years with the Steelers, what makes head coach Mike Tomlin special, and being teammates with Antonio Brown (32:08). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:06:25).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Chris Vernon and Willie Colon
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 2 Breakdown: A Tusken Initiation

Although "The Tribes of Tatooine" runs a lot longer than the premiere, it feels shorter, a testament to the tightness and tension of its storytelling and the quality of its action

By Ben Lindbergh

Previewing the Critical Games of Week 18 and Looking Ahead to Potential Playoff Matchups

Plus, Warren and Ben share who they think is most likely to reach the Super Bowl

By Warren Sharp and Ben Solak

The 10 Most Embarrassing Jets and Giants Moments of the Past Five Years

The Jets and Giants are tied for the worst record in the NFL since 2017, but that alone doesn’t tell the story of their ineptitude. Here are the moments that defined this era in New York football, from a coach ranting to a quarterback seeing ghosts.

By Rodger Sherman

The Tragicomic, Never-ending Saga of ‘Morbius’

The Jared Leto–starring, maybe-related-to-Spider-Man superhero movie has officially been delayed more times than ‘New Mutants’—and now it’s coming out on April Fools’ Day

By Miles Surrey

Millennials vs. Zoomers: Is There a Difference?

Plus, Justin and Micah debate what defines the separation of the age brackets and whether they are "old" in culture

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

‘SportsCenter’ Stories, Getting Pranked While on Live TV, and More With Dan Patrick

The ESPN alum tells tales from his broadcasting career

By Kyle Brandt