How Joe Burrow and the Bengals Offense Have Powered Cincy’s Strong Season

Kevin, James, and Ryan begin the pod by sharing their reactions and insights regarding the Antonio Brown sideline incident. Next, they discuss Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ impressive offensive firepower and how it has contributed to their success this season (18:56). Then they dissect recent comments by Joe Judge (24:44) and Mike Zimmer (29:08), and talk about how teams and players can be affected by them. Finally, Ryan reflects on Ben Roethlisberger’s career and what steps the Steelers may take moving forward without him (33:14).
Hosts: Kevin Clark, James Jones, Ryan Shazier
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS