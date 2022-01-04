Will Aaron Rodgers Win the MVP? Plus CFB Opt-outs With Trent Dilfer

Russillo shares his thoughts on some NFL Week 17 results, including the Bengals beating the Chiefs, the unimpressive first-place Titans, Cowboys-Cardinals, and more (0:32). Then Ryen talks about some college players opting out of bowl games (11:31) before he is joined by Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer to discuss Vikings-Packers, Aaron Rodgers for MVP, Joe Burrow’s throwback style of play, the end-of-season playoff puzzle from a player’s perspective, and more (22:24). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (59:04).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Trent Dilfer
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
