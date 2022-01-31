 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Takes on Tony Romo, the Halftime Show Invasion, Sideline Reports, and Tom Brady’s Retirement U-turn

Bryan and David also look forward to the bevy of hastily assembled Bengals and Rams profiles being written for Super Bowl week

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Bryan and David begin the pod by reacting to all of the pronunciations of the word “Bengals” by TV and sports-radio personalities. They then analyze Tony Romo’s announcing performance (3:17), Andy Reid’s clock management (10:47), and the unfortunate CBS halftime show during the Bengals-Chiefs AFC championship game. They wrap up the pod by dissecting every chapter of Saturday’s chaotic media mishandling of Tom Brady’s botched retirement announcement (19:21) and look forward to the bevy of hastily assembled Bengals and Rams profiles being written for Super Bowl week. (34:52)

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

