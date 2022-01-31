Takes on Tony Romo, the Halftime Show Invasion, Sideline Reports, and Tom Brady’s Retirement U-turn

Bryan and David begin the pod by reacting to all of the pronunciations of the word “Bengals” by TV and sports-radio personalities. They then analyze Tony Romo’s announcing performance (3:17), Andy Reid’s clock management (10:47), and the unfortunate CBS halftime show during the Bengals-Chiefs AFC championship game. They wrap up the pod by dissecting every chapter of Saturday’s chaotic media mishandling of Tom Brady’s botched retirement announcement (19:21) and look forward to the bevy of hastily assembled Bengals and Rams profiles being written for Super Bowl week. (34:52)
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton
