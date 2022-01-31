Burrow’s “It” Factor, Chiefs Too Stubborn, and Stafford’s Validation, With Mark Schlereth

Russillo shares his thoughts on NFL conference championship weekend as well as a false-alarm Tom Brady retirement (0:26). Then he is joined by three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth of Fox Sports to discuss what went wrong in the Chiefs’ loss to the Bengals, Joe Burrow’s will to win, stories from Mark’s Super Bowl runs, how the Rams and Bengals match up, and more (14:26). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (46:30).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Mark Schlereth
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
