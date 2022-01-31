Eating Boneless Wings in the Metaverse

Dave, Chris, and Noelle combine their MOIF powers once again, in an action-packed episode encompassing Chris burning his eyebrows off, keeping your friends close but not too close, Peking duck pizza, taking on Big Oven Mitt, flats vs. drumettes, dinner-table privacy screens, movie-theater nacho cheese, the beauty of Ratatouille, the Dave Chang cut of Julie & Julia, and the thrilling debut of the Dave Chang Show Discord.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
