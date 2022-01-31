 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Championship Round Recap

Plus, Kevin, Nora, and Ben briefly discuss the recent rumors about Tom Brady’s potential retirement

By Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images


Benjamin Solak joined Kevin and Nora on Spotify Greenroom to discuss the Rams, who are heading to the Super Bowl after defeating the Niners (2:23). Then Kevin and Nora are joined by Steven Ruiz to discuss the Rams’ next opponent, the Bengals, who had a comeback victory over the Chiefs (26:34). Solak rejoins the show and they all briefly discuss the recent rumors about Tom Brady’s potential retirement (50:56).

Host: Kevin Clark and Nora Princiotti
Guests: Benjamin Solak and Steven Ruiz
Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

