Championship Round Recap

Benjamin Solak joined Kevin and Nora on Spotify Greenroom to discuss the Rams, who are heading to the Super Bowl after defeating the Niners (2:23). Then Kevin and Nora are joined by Steven Ruiz to discuss the Rams’ next opponent, the Bengals, who had a comeback victory over the Chiefs (26:34). Solak rejoins the show and they all briefly discuss the recent rumors about Tom Brady’s potential retirement (50:56).
Host: Kevin Clark and Nora Princiotti
Guests: Benjamin Solak and Steven Ruiz
Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
