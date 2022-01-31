The Guy Justin Fields Can’t Be, Bulls Defense Continues to Struggle, Bears Press Conference Expectations, and the Big Game Ahead of the Big Day



The Full Go begins with the news that the Bears have hired their new offensive coordinator. Luke Getsy, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, will now have the task of developing Justin Fields into what all Bears fans want him to be (09:27). Following a championship Sunday that put quarterback play in the forefront, Jason takes a look around the league and tells us the type of player that Fields simply cannot turn into. In our last episode, Jason told us how the Bulls defense needed to step up in the midst of all the injuries, and it has not happened yet (16:03). Jason tries to get to the bottom of it. As Season 4 of Ozark has finally dropped, we go inside the mind of Jason Goff during one of the more uncomfortable scenes in Season 3 (25:43). Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus will meet the Chicago media for the first time on Monday, so what should we expect (31:38)? With the Super Bowl being played the day before Valentine’s Day, Jason lays out what to expect for each of the two most important days in our calendar year (40:30).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

