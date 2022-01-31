 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Guy Justin Fields Can’t Be, Bulls Defense Continues to Struggle, Bears Press Conference Expectations, and the Big Game Ahead of the Big Day

Plus, Jason gets into the news that the Bears have hired their new offensive coordinator

By Jason Goff
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images


The Full Go begins with the news that the Bears have hired their new offensive coordinator. Luke Getsy, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, will now have the task of developing Justin Fields into what all Bears fans want him to be (09:27). Following a championship Sunday that put quarterback play in the forefront, Jason takes a look around the league and tells us the type of player that Fields simply cannot turn into. In our last episode, Jason told us how the Bulls defense needed to step up in the midst of all the injuries, and it has not happened yet (16:03). Jason tries to get to the bottom of it. As Season 4 of Ozark has finally dropped, we go inside the mind of Jason Goff during one of the more uncomfortable scenes in Season 3 (25:43). Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus will meet the Chicago media for the first time on Monday, so what should we expect (31:38)? With the Super Bowl being played the day before Valentine’s Day, Jason lays out what to expect for each of the two most important days in our calendar year (40:30).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

WWE ‘Royal Rumble’ Post-Show

The guys discuss whether or not Brock Lesnar needed to win the Rumble, how Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns set the tone for the night, and ‘WrestleMania’ predictions

By David Shoemaker, Evan Mack, and 2 more

How the Heat Are First in the East. Plus, Are the Suns the Best Team in the NBA?

Wos and Zach Harper also discuss how the Heat match up with the other top teams in the East

By Wosny Lambre

25 Questions About Netflix’s Bountygate Kids Movie

Such as: Is that Sean Payton in a terrible wig?!

By Miles Surrey

Eating Boneless Wings in the Metaverse

In a new My Opinion Is Fact, Dave, Chris, and Noelle discuss everything from Chris burning his eyebrows off to Peking duck pizza

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Elie Mystal on the Search for Justice Stephen Breyer’s Replacement

Bakari and Elie also break down the short list of possible replacements

By Bakari Sellers

Championship Round Recap

Plus, Kevin, Nora, and Ben briefly discuss the recent rumors about Tom Brady’s potential retirement

By Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and 2 more