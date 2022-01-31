Championship Weekend Recap, Daboll’s Future As Giants HC. Plus, Harry Gagnon Makes Early Super Bowl Pick.



(00:56) — CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND: JJ recaps the AFC and NFC championship games.

(14:11) — GIANTS: With Brian Daboll in, where do the Giants go from here?

(16:15) — CALLS: Callers talk Super Bowl, Jets, Knicks and Hall of Fame.

(30:06) — Harry Gagnon of Against All Odds stops by to talk Super Bowl bets and NCAA tournament dark horses.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Harry Gagnon

Producer: Stefan Anderson

