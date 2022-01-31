 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Championship Weekend Recap, Daboll’s Future As Giants HC. Plus, Harry Gagnon Makes Early Super Bowl Pick.

JJ talks Rams-49ers and Bengals-Chiefs

By John Jastremski
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


(00:56) — CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND: JJ recaps the AFC and NFC championship games.
(14:11) — GIANTS: With Brian Daboll in, where do the Giants go from here?
(16:15) — CALLS: Callers talk Super Bowl, Jets, Knicks and Hall of Fame.
(30:06) — Harry Gagnon of Against All Odds stops by to talk Super Bowl bets and NCAA tournament dark horses.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Harry Gagnon
Producer: Stefan Anderson

