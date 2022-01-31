Championship Weekend Recap, Daboll’s Future As Giants HC. Plus, Harry Gagnon Makes Early Super Bowl Pick.

(00:56) — CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND: JJ recaps the AFC and NFC championship games.
(14:11) — GIANTS: With Brian Daboll in, where do the Giants go from here?
(16:15) — CALLS: Callers talk Super Bowl, Jets, Knicks and Hall of Fame.
(30:06) — Harry Gagnon of Against All Odds stops by to talk Super Bowl bets and NCAA tournament dark horses.
Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Harry Gagnon
Producer: Stefan Anderson
