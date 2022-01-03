Week 17 Recap: The Bucs Are Done With Antonio Brown, the Bengals Clinch the AFC North, and the Cardinals Get Back on Track

Kevin and Nora are joined by Steven Ruiz to discuss Antonio Brown’s decision to leave the stadium in the middle of the Bucs’ win over the Jets (1:36). They also talk about Cincinnati’s big win over the Chiefs (13:34), the Raiders beating the Colts on the road, their favorite potential playoff matchups (59:06), and more.
Hosts: Kevin Clark and Nora Princiotti
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
