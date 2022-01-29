The NFL Food City Playoffs: Chomp-ionship Round

Joe House and Craig Horlbeck add a special twist to the Chomp-ionship round by turning each signature food item into a full meal, complete with toppings and sides. First they are joined by David Jacoby to eat their way through the final two AFC cities, Nashville hot chicken vs. Buffalo wings (0:31), before welcoming Mallory Rubin to dig into the final two NFC cities, Green Bay curds and brats vs. the Philadelphia cheesesteak (28:32).

The only way to know if they got this right is to belly-source it! Find us on Twitter @HouseOfCarbs and on Instagram @TheHouseOfCarbs and let us know.

Hosts: Joe House and Craig Horlbeck

Guests: David Jacoby and Mallory Rubin

Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Chelsea Stark-Jones, and Mike Wargon