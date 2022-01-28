Giants Hire Brian Daboll as Their Head Coach



JJ hopped on Spotify Greenroom to discuss the news of the Giants hiring new head coach Brian Daboll.

(00:44) — Why Daboll is a great hire for the Giants.

(02:46) — Danny Heifetz calls in with his thoughts on the Giants’ hire and why the Schoen-Daboll connection is important.

(08:08) — CALLS: Giants fans chime in on the hire, Daniel Jones and what the Giants do building their staff, and the draft.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Danny Heifetz

Producer: Stefan Anderson

