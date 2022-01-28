‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 5 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna are off to visit a little friend and dive deep into the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett. They discuss the reintroduction of our favorite Mandalorian and where he fits into the story of Boba (04:00). Later, Ben Lindbergh joins to offer a history lesson on the infamous Dark Saber (60:22), along with speculating on favorite fan theories, all before closing with your mailbag questions (1:46:21).
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
