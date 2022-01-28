 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why the Bengals Defense Could Be in Trouble. Plus, Is Jimmy G Underrated?

Plus, Warren and House share their favorite bets of the week

By Warren Sharp and Joe House
NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images


Warren and House give out their best bets for championship weekend, starting with the AFC. They discuss the impact the refs had on the Bengals and Chiefs previous matchup and why that shouldn’t be the case this time (15:00) and wonder what the Cincinnati defense can do to slow down Patrick Mahomes (28:00). Then, Warren gives a passionate defense of Jimmy Garoppolo (37:00) before trying to understand House’s thinking on his NFC bet (48:00). Finally, they both share their favorite bets of the week (53:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

