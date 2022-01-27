Julius Randle on the Trade Block? Does Schoen Have His Guy?



(00:47) — CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND: JJ previews the AFC and NFC championship games.

(02:50) — GIANTS: Joe Schoen’s first press conference, Daniel Jones, and Brian Flores or Daboll?

(07:44) — KNICKS: Another flat performance from the Knicks’ starters and the future of Julius Randle.

(13:16) — CALLS: Callers talk Nets, Giants and more.

(23:26) — Old school vs. new school championship weekend picks with Joe Benigno

(49:22) — Handicapper Art DiCesare breaks down JJ’s and Joe B’s picks, and offers up some of his own

(62:44) — Yahoo Sportsbook’s Ariel Epstein talks best prop bets this championship weekend

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare and Ariel Epstein

Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

