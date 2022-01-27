 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Julius Randle on the Trade Block? Does Schoen Have His Guy?

Plus, Joe Benigno makes championship weekend picks and Yahoo Sportsbook’s Ariel Epstein talks best prop bets

By John Jastremski
(00:47) — CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND: JJ previews the AFC and NFC championship games.
(02:50) — GIANTS: Joe Schoen’s first press conference, Daniel Jones, and Brian Flores or Daboll?
(07:44) — KNICKS: Another flat performance from the Knicks’ starters and the future of Julius Randle.
(13:16) — CALLS: Callers talk Nets, Giants and more.
(23:26) — Old school vs. new school championship weekend picks with Joe Benigno
(49:22) — Handicapper Art DiCesare breaks down JJ’s and Joe B’s picks, and offers up some of his own
(62:44) — Yahoo Sportsbook’s Ariel Epstein talks best prop bets this championship weekend

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare and Ariel Epstein
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

