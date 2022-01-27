Adam Wainwright on His Baseball Past, Present, and Future

This week, CC and Ryan make their NFL picks, discuss Kyrie Irving’s vaccine drama, and react to the new Baseball Hall of Fame inductees (4:15). Then they’re joined by St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright to chat about his post-baseball broadcasting aspirations, how he keeps his pitches effective after so many seasons, what career milestones he still wants to hit, and more (30:23).
Hosts: CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco
Producers: Bobby Wagner, Devon Manze and Sadye Zillo
