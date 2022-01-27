 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Adam Wainwright on His Baseball Past, Present, and Future

Plus, CC and Ryan make NFL picks and discuss the Baseball Hall of Fame inductees

By CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco
Wild Card Round - St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images


This week, CC and Ryan make their NFL picks, discuss Kyrie Irving’s vaccine drama, and react to the new Baseball Hall of Fame inductees (4:15). Then they’re joined by St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright to chat about his post-baseball broadcasting aspirations, how he keeps his pitches effective after so many seasons, what career milestones he still wants to hit, and more (30:23).

Hosts: CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco
Producers: Bobby Wagner, Devon Manze and Sadye Zillo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

