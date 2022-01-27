Erin Foster on ‘Bachelor’ Favorites, Clayton’s Decision-Making, and More Reality TV

Juliet is joined by writer and entrepreneur Erin Foster to discuss this season of The Bachelor. They dive deep into former leads they’ve enjoyed watching, touch on initial thoughts on Clayton as the Bachelor and the season thus far, and talk through changes that could be made on the show, from utilizing the guests to mansion recommendations. Lastly, they wrap things up by discussing other favorite reality shows, such as Selling Sunset and Vanderpump Rules.
Host: Juliet Litman
Guest: Erin Foster
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS