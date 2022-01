Betting is more fun when you ignore the stats and go with your gut, right? We discuss the bets that have caught our eyes, offer our takes, and use all the wrong reasons to wager on the championship round.

Bengals-Chiefs (2:38)

49ers-Rams (22:50)

Emails (51:47)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

