The Hidden Origins of Dave Chang, Demystified

Professor Henry Louis Gates joins the show to discuss his own journey, his hot-sauce collection, and what they discovered in the far reaches of the Chang family tree

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Queen Latifah Receives Harvard DuBois Medal Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images


A few weeks ago, Henry Louis Gates brought Dave onto PBS’s Finding Your Roots for a deep dive into the Chang family lineage—and turned up some incredible stories of intercontinental achievement and Jazz Age entrepreneurialism along the way. Today, Professor Gates joins us to discuss his own journey, his hot-sauce collection, and what they discovered in the far reaches of the Chang family tree.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Professor Henry Louis Gates
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

