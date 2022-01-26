What Are the Most Important Things About the Conference Championship Games?

Kevin opens by speaking with The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia about the conference championship weekend matchups, Shanahan vs. McVay, and Sean Payton’s future. He is joined by The Athletic’s Chiefs writer Nate Taylor and ESPN’s Bengals writer Ben Baby to discuss the Week 17 matchups, “nuggets” for the AFC championship, and their predictions for the game.
Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Sheil Kapadia, Nate Taylor and Ben Baby
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS