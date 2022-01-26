 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What Are the Most Important Things About the Conference Championship Games?

Kevin is joined by Sheil Kapadia, Nate Taylor, and Ben Baby to preview this weekend’s NFL conference championships

By Kevin Clark
San Francisco 49ers vLos Angeles Rams Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images


Kevin opens by speaking with The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia about the conference championship weekend matchups, Shanahan vs. McVay, and Sean Payton’s future. He is joined by The Athletic’s Chiefs writer Nate Taylor and ESPN’s Bengals writer Ben Baby to discuss the Week 17 matchups, “nuggets” for the AFC championship, and their predictions for the game.

Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Sheil Kapadia, Nate Taylor and Ben Baby
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Kevin Huerter on the Hawks’ Struggles, Defending Trae Young, and Alter Egos, Plus Anthony Edwards and T’Wolves Love With Analyst Jim Petersen

The Hawks guard joins Russillo to discuss his career and his hopes for the season, before Petersen discusses the impact of coach Chris Finch on Minnesota

By Ryen Russillo

Sean Payton Left the NFL. He Hasn’t Relinquished His Control Over It. 

It remains to be seen what Payton’s next move will be. But if and when he’s ready to return to the NFL, the league will be waiting for him.

By Kevin Clark

Tupac Against the World

Rob breaks down the complicated life and indelible legacy of one of the most important figures hip-hop ever produced, including his megahit "California Love"

By Rob Harvilla

In Chapter 5, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Mimics ‘The Mandalorian’

The latest ‘Boba’ episode is the series’ best installment—because it almost entirely isn’t one. What might it mean for the big finish?

By Ben Lindbergh

Championship Weekend Preview

Warren and Ben also react to the incredible games from this past weekend

By Warren Sharp and Ben Solak
Play

Is Gronk Returning in 2022? Plus, an NFC Title Game Preview

The Tampa Bay tight end joins Kevin to discuss his offseason plans and the upcoming Rams-49ers game

By Kevin Clark