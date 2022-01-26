It’s a Perfect Time to Catch Up on Some TV



Justin Charity and Micah Peters open up by discussing the TV shows they have been bingeing over the past few weeks, starting with Search Party (1:43), followed by Micah giving Justin a primer on Euphoria (11:50). They return with their early thoughts on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot (19:41) , and finish by discussing the brilliance of Mr. Robot and Ranking of Kings (28:04).

For episode guides, further readings, and recommendations, check out the Sound Only syllabus here.

Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify