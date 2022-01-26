Bears Hire Ryan Poles, What’s Next With Alex Brown, Another Bulls Injury, Baseball’s Hall of Hypocrisy



The Full Go begins with the news that the Bears have finally hired their next general manager. Ryan Poles is now the man in charge of getting the Bears back to the Super Bowl. Jason shares his thoughts on the hire, what challenges immediately await Poles, and why it’s important that Poles picked Chicago (01:38). Former Bears D-lineman Alex Brown (NBC Sports Chicago) joins the show to discuss the hire (13:03), what the Bears may have learned from the Ryan Pace hiring (15:05), and what remaining pieces Poles can build around (28:09). Plus, another day and another Bulls injury. Jason explains what the Bulls’ stars must do to keep the team afloat during this tough stretch (41:29). In Outside the Chi, Cooperstown opened its doors to its newest member today, while Sammy Sosa, Barry Bonds, and others are again on the outside looking in (48:43). Jason breaks down why baseball once again can’t get out of its own way (54:14).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Alex Brown

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

