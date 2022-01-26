Sean Payton Steps Down, Divisional-Round Weekend Reactions, and Aaron Rodgers

Jason, James, and Ryan start the pod by sharing their reactions to the announcement of Sean Payton’s retirement as head coach of the Saints. They then break down the divisional round playoff results (19:11), look ahead to the conference championship round (25:35), and speculate on Aaron Rodgers’s future in Green Bay (34:45)
Hosts: Jason Goff, James Jones, and Ryan Shazier
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
