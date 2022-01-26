 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sean Payton Steps Down, Divisional-Round Weekend Reactions, and Aaron Rodgers

Plus, looking ahead to the conference championship games in Kansas City and Los Angeles

By Jason Goff, James Jones, and Ryan Shazier
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images


Jason, James, and Ryan start the pod by sharing their reactions to the announcement of Sean Payton’s retirement as head coach of the Saints. They then break down the divisional round playoff results (19:11), look ahead to the conference championship round (25:35), and speculate on Aaron Rodgers’s future in Green Bay (34:45)

Hosts: Jason Goff, James Jones, and Ryan Shazier
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Embiid’s Crazy Career, Plus Harden’s Next Move, Big Papi’s Honor, and Charles Oakley Stops By

Bill is also joined by Wosny Lambre to discuss the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia

By Bill Simmons and Wosny Lambre

Bonds and Clemens Left Out of the HOF, and Is Harden Unhappy in Brooklyn?

Plus, Ariel Helwani talks Bills heartbreak and UFC 270

By John Jastremski

Swafford Wins the AMEX, and Farmers Insurance Open Preview

House and Hubbard also discuss golf’s schedule and whether the sport should be competing with the NFL

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Sean Payton’s Departure Will Be Felt Throughout the NFL

From New Orleans to the NFC South to the entire league, the coach’s decision to step down will reverberate far and wide

By Steven Ruiz

The Baseball Hall of Fame’s Struggle With the Steroid Era Ends in an Awkward Stalemate

By excluding Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens on Tuesday, the HOF blocked out arguably the most accomplished pitcher and hitter in baseball history—and ended one of its most heated, entrenched debates

By Michael Baumann

The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Entrance Survey

The matchups and players to watch in this weekend’s games. Plus, thoughts on the futures of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

By The Ringer Staff