 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

More Weekend Football Notes, Media News From Chicago, and the Profile Location of the Week

Bryan and David discuss Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo, and coverage of the NFL playoffs

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


Bryan and David are back to discuss the weekend full of divisional-round playoff games. They break down the impact these games have had on the audience and touch on Aaron Rodgers’s interview with Kevin Van Valkenburg two days before his divisional game as well as Tony Romo’s performance (6:42). Then, they address the potential career moves for New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, former Cowboys star Troy Aikman, and NBC commentator Al Michaels (25:21). Lastly, in the Notebook Dump, they discuss the news that the Chicago Sun-Times was acquired and will become a nonprofit, touch on Robert Costa leaving The Washington Post for CBS News, and then wrap things up with a new feature called Chyron Copy Editor (39:20). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

Randy Orton on Accepting That Kayfabe Is Broken, His Obsession With Snakes, and More!

Fourteen-time world champion Randy Orton discusses growing up in the business, being in the locker room with his dad, and how he has been able to maintain longevity

By Peter Rosenberg, David Shoemaker, and 1 more

Troy Aikman on an All-Time NFL Weekend, the Future of Mahomes vs. Allen, Aaron Rodgers, and Why Toughness Matters

Three-time Super Bowl champion Troy Aikman of Fox Sports joins Ryen to discuss the Chiefs’ overtime win vs. the Bills, how much the QB position has evolved since the 1990s, and whether or not Aaron Rodgers’s future includes the Packers

By Ryen Russillo

What an All-Time Weekend of NFL Playoff Games Means for Card Prices

Plus, Mike and Jesse follow up on the story from last week regarding scams in the hobby and talk about this week’s new releases

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Is Atléti’s Suffering Really Necessary?

Plus, Musa and Ryan chat about the rest of La Liga’s top four before discussing odd occurrences in the Premier League last week and more

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

The Bills and Chiefs Just Showed That With QBs, “Good Enough” Is No Longer Good Enough

When Kansas City and Buffalo drafted Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, they were betting big on physical talent under center. Now, that’s the primary way to win in the NFL—and Sunday night’s electrifying showcase proved it.

By Steven Ruiz

Remembering Louie Anderson, Comedy’s Family Man

"Louie Anderson was pure," Zach Galifianakis says of his former costar, who died at the age of 68 last week. He’s not the only one who felt that way.

By Alan Siegel