Troy Aikman on an All-Time NFL Weekend, the Future of Mahomes vs. Allen, Aaron Rodgers, and Why Toughness Matters

Three-time Super Bowl champion Troy Aikman of Fox Sports joins Ryen to discuss the Chiefs’ overtime win vs. the Bills, how much the QB position has evolved since the 1990s, and whether or not Aaron Rodgers’s future includes the Packers

By Ryen Russillo
NFL: OCT 10 Bills at Chiefs Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on an incredible NFL postseason weekend (0:28) before he is joined by three-time Super Bowl champion Troy Aikman of Fox Sports to discuss the Chiefs’ overtime win vs. the Bills, just how much the QB position has evolved since the 1990s and 2000s, the Packers’ loss to the 49ers, whether or not Aaron Rodgers’s future includes Green Bay, Troy’s thoughts about jumping to a new team near the end of his career, and more (13:24). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (44:12).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Troy Aikman
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

