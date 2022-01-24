 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A God-Awful Weekend of Basketball, Bulls Trade Needs With Zach Kram, and NFL Divisional-Round Recap

Plus, addressing Grayson Allen’s hard foul and Alex Caruso’s injury timeline

By Jason Goff and Zach Kram
SPORTS-BKN-BUCKS-SUSPENSION-1-TB John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images


The Full Go returns following a disastrous weekend for the Chicago Bulls. Not only did they drop the first two games of their road trip, but they’ve lost Alex Caruso for at least six to eight weeks. Jason addresses Grayson Allen’s dirty play and why the Bulls may continue to be pushed around by opponents (02:34). Zach Kram wrote a piece for The Ringer outlining why the Bulls may be just one piece away, but who could that piece be? Zach joins the show to discuss possible trade targets, the emergence of Coby White, and whether or not the Bulls are a year ahead of schedule (16:31). Jason recaps one of the better NFL weekends we’ve seen in a long time, plus your phone calls on the Bears and Packers schadenfreude (33:34).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Zach Kram
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify

