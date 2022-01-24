The Best Divisional Weekend Ever, Calls, and Pat Leonard on the Giants’ Future

(01:08) — DIVISIONAL WEEKEND: JJ recaps the thrilling games of divisional round.
(21:37) — MAGIC IN SF: Our producer and 49ers fan Steve Ceruti and JJ go through the roller coaster of a season for San Fransisco.
(27:35) — CALLS: Callers talk divisional weekend and Giants.
(44:10) — PAT LEONARD: NY Daily News Giants reporter Pat Leonard discusses the Giants’ GM hire, HC candidates, and the future of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones.
Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Pat Leonard
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson
