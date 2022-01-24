 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Best Divisional Weekend Ever, Calls, and Pat Leonard on the Giants’ Future

JJ and Pat discuss the Giants’ GM hire, HC candidates, and the future of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones

By John Jastremski
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images


(01:08) — DIVISIONAL WEEKEND: JJ recaps the thrilling games of divisional round.
(21:37) — MAGIC IN SF: Our producer and 49ers fan Steve Ceruti and JJ go through the roller coaster of a season for San Fransisco.
(27:35) — CALLS: Callers talk divisional weekend and Giants.
(44:10) — PAT LEONARD: NY Daily News Giants reporter Pat Leonard discusses the Giants’ GM hire, HC candidates, and the future of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Pat Leonard
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

The NFL’s Present and Future Were on Display in the Chiefs-Bills Playoff Classic

Josh Allen was unstoppable, but Patrick Mahomes had the ball last. Kansas City and Buffalo’s overtime thriller was the final game in an epic divisional-round weekend.

By Riley McAtee

‘Euphoria’ Season 2, Episode 3 Recap

Joanna and Nora break down the latest episode and its obsession with the musical ‘Oklahoma’

By Joanna Robinson and Nora Princiotti

A Vintage Tom Brady–Led Comeback Fell Just Short. What’s Next?

Brady had enough magic for another unbelievable playoff win … until he didn’t

By Ben Solak

Saturday Division-Round Recap

Kevin, Nora, and Steven break down Bengals-Titans and 49ers-Packers

By Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and 1 more

Francis Ngannou Keeps the Belt, Now What? Plus, Figueiredo Reclaims Gold on a Record-Breaking Evening

Plus, the guys take listener calls and Bill Simmons makes an appearance

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

More Packers Playoff Sadness Puts Aaron Rodgers’s Uncertain Future Into Focus

Green Bay and its MVP quarterback have uncomfortable questions to answer after another disappointing postseason exit

By Danny Heifetz