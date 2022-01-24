The Pizza Oven Paradox

Does wanting to make pizza at home mean the universe is telling you to never, ever make pizza at home? Dave straps on his Socratic sandals to guide us through a head-spinning dilemma, alongside metaphysical considerations of food-photo truthers, perfect-email hell, making your own wedding cake, the calzone-shaped cup of the carpenter, and the worst pizza Dave has ever had.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
