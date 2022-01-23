 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Saturday Division-Round Recap

Kevin, Nora, and Steven break down Bengals-Titans and 49ers-Packers

By Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and Steven Ruiz
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


Kevin, Nora, and Steven begin the pod by giving some love to the 49ers’ defense, who held the Packers to only 10 points and earned their team a trip to the NFC championship game. They grade Jimmy Garoppolo’s performance (7:12) and discuss how the results of the matchup will affect both teams’ franchises moving forward (15:30). They then pivot to the Bengals win over the Titans (18:00) and talk about Joe Burrow fending off a brutal nine-sack onslaught to lead Cincinnati to the next round of the playoffs while also detailing how the outcome could be devastating for Tennessee’s 2022 season. (29:02) Finally, they wrap everything up by dissecting Aaron Rodgers’s postgame comments and what they may be signaling about his future in Green Bay. (37:53)

Hosts: Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Arjuna Ramgopal
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Francis Ngannou Keeps the Belt, Now What? Plus, Figueiredo Reclaims Gold on a Record-Breaking Evening

Plus, the guys take listener calls and Bill Simmons makes an appearance

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

More Packers Playoff Sadness Puts Aaron Rodgers’s Uncertain Future Into Focus

Green Bay and its MVP quarterback have uncomfortable questions to answer after another disappointing postseason exit

By Danny Heifetz

The NFL Food-City Playoffs: Delicious Divisional Round - NFC Edition

Joe, Craig, and Mallory Rubin pit San Francisco’s bread bowl with clam chowder against the classic Philly cheesesteak, and the L.A. taco faces off with Green Bay brats and cheese curds

By Joe House, Craig Horlbeck, and 1 more

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 1, Episodes 1-4

Joanna and Van give their thoughts on the first four episodes of this fourth and final season of ‘Ozark’

By Joanna Robinson and Van Lathan

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 4 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna are also joined by Ben Lindbergh to talk about the history behind Boba’s famed ship

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

Would You Be Shocked If … ? (Second Half of the Season Predictions)

Chris and Seerat also discuss the MVP race and where some of the superstars should rank in the conversation

By Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi