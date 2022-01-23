Saturday Division-Round Recap



Kevin, Nora, and Steven begin the pod by giving some love to the 49ers’ defense, who held the Packers to only 10 points and earned their team a trip to the NFC championship game. They grade Jimmy Garoppolo’s performance (7:12) and discuss how the results of the matchup will affect both teams’ franchises moving forward (15:30). They then pivot to the Bengals win over the Titans (18:00) and talk about Joe Burrow fending off a brutal nine-sack onslaught to lead Cincinnati to the next round of the playoffs while also detailing how the outcome could be devastating for Tennessee’s 2022 season. (29:02) Finally, they wrap everything up by dissecting Aaron Rodgers’s postgame comments and what they may be signaling about his future in Green Bay. (37:53)

Hosts: Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and Steven Ruiz

Producer: Arjuna Ramgopal

Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

