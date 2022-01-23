Francis Ngannou Keeps the Belt, Now What? Plus, Figueiredo Reclaims Gold on a Record-Breaking Evening

Live from Spotify Greenroom in front of a record-breaking audience, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy react to the fireworks show that was UFC 270. The guys discuss Francis Ngannou retaining the UFC heavyweight belt, how Ngannou beat Ciryl Gane in an unexpected fashion, if Jon Jones will be next for Ngannou, and where this win will take Ngannou in his ongoing feud against Dana White and the UFC brass. Then, the guys talk about Deiveson Figueiredo winning the flyweight belt back from Brandon Moreno in another five-round thriller and whether the two might run it back for a fourth time! And of course, callers from the BEST DAMN community in MMA and an appearance from Bill Simmons himself.
Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll
Producer: Troy Farkas
Subscribe: Spotify