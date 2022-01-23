 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Francis Ngannou Keeps the Belt, Now What? Plus, Figueiredo Reclaims Gold on a Record-Breaking Evening

Plus, the guys take listener calls and Bill Simmons makes an appearance

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
MMA: JAN 22 UFC 270 Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Live from Spotify Greenroom in front of a record-breaking audience, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy react to the fireworks show that was UFC 270. The guys discuss Francis Ngannou retaining the UFC heavyweight belt, how Ngannou beat Ciryl Gane in an unexpected fashion, if Jon Jones will be next for Ngannou, and where this win will take Ngannou in his ongoing feud against Dana White and the UFC brass. Then, the guys talk about Deiveson Figueiredo winning the flyweight belt back from Brandon Moreno in another five-round thriller and whether the two might run it back for a fourth time! And of course, callers from the BEST DAMN community in MMA and an appearance from Bill Simmons himself.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll
Producer: Troy Farkas

