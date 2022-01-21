 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 4 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna are also joined by Ben Lindbergh to talk about the history behind Boba’s famed ship

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and Ben Lindbergh
Disney


Mal and Joanna return to the Sarlacc pit to give there deep dive into Episode 4 of The Book of Boba Fett (05:50). They take on the “stoic” archetype and examine how both Boba and Fennec can occupy that roll (32:32). Later, they are joined by Ben Lindbergh to talk about the history behind Boba’s famed ship (97:10). They also speculate with Jomi, who may return for the finale (1:50:10), before offering a heartfelt farewell to producer TD.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Steve Ahlman, TD St. Matthew-Daniel, and Arjuna Ramgopal

