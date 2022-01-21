‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 4 Deep Dive



Mal and Joanna return to the Sarlacc pit to give there deep dive into Episode 4 of The Book of Boba Fett (05:50). They take on the “stoic” archetype and examine how both Boba and Fennec can occupy that roll (32:32). Later, they are joined by Ben Lindbergh to talk about the history behind Boba’s famed ship (97:10). They also speculate with Jomi, who may return for the finale (1:50:10), before offering a heartfelt farewell to producer TD.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Producer: Steve Ahlman

Guest: Ben Lindbergh

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: Steve Ahlman, TD St. Matthew-Daniel, and Arjuna Ramgopal

