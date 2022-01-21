Distractions for Francis Ngannou, Moreno-Figueiredo 3, and a Greenroom Romance: Previewing UFC 270



Live from Spotify Greenroom, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy break down the biggest storylines surrounding tomorrow’s UFC 270 as the fighters step to the scales in Anaheim, Calif. The guys discuss the many battles Ngannou is fighting outside of the Octagon, like his expiring contract, rumors of a Tyson Fury boxing fight, and his ongoing feud with the UFC. 3PAC also break down tomorrow’s must-see flyweight trilogy between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo, and whether Figgy can right the wrongs of his last fight to reclaim the belt. And of course, calls from the best community in MMA, which features a budding love story!

Next episode: Saturday, January 22 immediately following the end of UFC 270. Download the Spotify Greenroom app today to join the guys live before all the big events.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll

Producer: Troy Farkas

