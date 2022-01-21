 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tim Hasselbeck on Has Allen Caught Mahomes? Bruce Feldman on Harbaugh to the Raiders? Plus Jorge Sedano on the Heat As Contenders Again.

Russillo and Hasselbeck run through the weekend NFL slate and make picks for all the games in Round 2 of the playoffs

By Ryen Russillo
Russillo shares his confidence rankings for every NFL divisional-round team (0:34) before he is joined by ESPN’s Tim Hasselbeck to make Round 2 picks (12:49). Then Ryen talks with Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports about the Raiders looking to hire Jim Harbaugh and NIL’s impact on college football (44:15). Next Ryen talks with ESPN’s Jorge Sedano about the Miami Heat’s return as a playoff contender, the Nets’ playoff hopes if Kyrie Irving is not allowed to play in home games, the Bulls, Lakers, Clippers, and more (57:06). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:29:45).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Tim Hasselbeck, Bruce Feldman, and Jorge Sedano
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

