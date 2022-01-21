Giants Hire Joe Schoen As New GM



JJ hopped on Spotify Greenroom to discuss the news of the Giants hiring new GM Joe Schoen.

(00:46) — Why Schoen is the right move for the Giants, his track record in Buffalo, and who should be the next Giants HC.

(05:19) — CALLS: Giants fans chime in on the hire and debate who they would like as a head-coach candidate.

(23:45) — Danny Heifetz calls in with his thoughts on the Schoen hire and what’s next for the Giants.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Danny Heifetz

Producer: Stefan Anderson

