Building Gambling Cards for Divisional Weekend

Warren and House run through the divisional slate and share their leans on each game

By Warren Sharp and Joe House
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images


This week, Warren and House run through the divisional slate and share their leans on each game. They begin in Tennessee and discuss why players getting healthy will be so important against this young Bengals team (9:00). Then, they wonder what type of game Jimmy Garoppolo will have against the Packers (24:00) before explaining why this year’s Bucs team is so different from last year’s team (40:00). They close with a deep dive into the Bills-Chiefs game, and talk about why there may be value in the over (46:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

