Knicks Cap Off an Awful Week, Plus Joe Benigno Makes Divisional Picks

(01:01) — KNICKS: Another flat performance from the Knicks’ starters, and another bad loss. (06:36) — DIVISIONAL ROUND: JJ previews the divisional round
(10:22) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks and Randle, Giants and St. John’s
(25:04) — Old School vs. New School divisional weekend picks with Joe Benigno
(51:02) — Handicapper Art DiCesare breaks down JJ’s and Joe B’s picks, and offers up some of his own
(66:48) — Yahoo Sportsbook’s Ariel Epstein talks best prop bets this divisional weekend
Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Ian Begley, Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare and Ariel Epstein
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson
