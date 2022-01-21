 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Knicks Cap Off an Awful Week, Plus Joe Benigno Makes Divisional Picks

Yahoo Sportsbook’s Ariel Epstein gives his best NFL prop bets for the weekend

By John Jastremski
New Orleans Pelicans v New York Knicks Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images


(01:01) — KNICKS: Another flat performance from the Knicks’ starters, and another bad loss. (06:36) — DIVISIONAL ROUND: JJ previews the divisional round
(10:22) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks and Randle, Giants and St. John’s
(25:04) — Old School vs. New School divisional weekend picks with Joe Benigno
(51:02) — Handicapper Art DiCesare breaks down JJ’s and Joe B’s picks, and offers up some of his own
(66:48) — Yahoo Sportsbook’s Ariel Epstein talks best prop bets this divisional weekend

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Ian Begley, Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare and Ariel Epstein
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

