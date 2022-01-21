Knicks Cap Off an Awful Week, Plus Joe Benigno Makes Divisional Picks



(01:01) — KNICKS: Another flat performance from the Knicks’ starters, and another bad loss. (06:36) — DIVISIONAL ROUND: JJ previews the divisional round

(10:22) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks and Randle, Giants and St. John’s

(25:04) — Old School vs. New School divisional weekend picks with Joe Benigno

(51:02) — Handicapper Art DiCesare breaks down JJ’s and Joe B’s picks, and offers up some of his own

(66:48) — Yahoo Sportsbook’s Ariel Epstein talks best prop bets this divisional weekend

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Ian Begley, Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare and Ariel Epstein

Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

