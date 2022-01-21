Top Five Dead or Alive, NFL Playoffs With Benjamin Solak, Lonzo Ball’s Injury



The Full Go begins with Jason finding his name in the Sun-Times, and it’s actually for something good (01:37). However, the Bulls received some bad news today as Lonzo Ball will miss six to eight weeks with a meniscus injury. Jason describes what the Bulls could look like without Ball for an extended time (08:15). We preview this weekend’s NFL divisional round with The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak (22:03). Buffalo’s Brian Daboll is on the Bears’ list of head coaching candidates, and Benjamin breaks down why the Bills offense has been so effective during his tenure (46:14). Jason takes your phone calls on the Bears’ front-office vacancy, Jim Harbaugh, and Lonzo Ball’s injury (50:29).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Ben Solak

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

