Dinner Music, With Hrishikesh Hirway of ‘Song Exploder’

The podcaster joins to talk about what makes great restaurant music and share his dinner-party playlist

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Dropbox Work In Progress Conference Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Dropbox


The creator of the captivating podcast turned TV show Song Exploder joins Dave and Chris to explore the kitchen equivalent of demo tapes, the as-yet-unrealized dream that is Cookie Exploder, that time U2 put an album on everyone’s phone, eating like a Buddhist monk, disrobing at a dinner party, what makes great restaurant music, and Dave’s unbroken record of never having watched The West Wing.

Listen to Hrishikesh’s dinner-party playlist here.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Hrishikesh Hirway
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

