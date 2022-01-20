Dinner Music, With Hrishikesh Hirway of ‘Song Exploder’

The creator of the captivating podcast turned TV show Song Exploder joins Dave and Chris to explore the kitchen equivalent of demo tapes, the as-yet-unrealized dream that is Cookie Exploder, that time U2 put an album on everyone’s phone, eating like a Buddhist monk, disrobing at a dinner party, what makes great restaurant music, and Dave’s unbroken record of never having watched The West Wing.
Listen to Hrishikesh’s dinner-party playlist here.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Hrishikesh Hirway
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
