Michael Vick Talks NFL Playoffs, the Evolution of the QB, and His Youth Baseball Career

This week, CC and Ryan are joined by Michael Vick to discuss his favorite hobby post-retirement, last week’s NFL playoff games, and who is looking like a real Super Bowl contender. Then they look back on the role he played in revolutionizing the quarterback position—yes, they talk about Madden (14:00). Plus, CC and Ryan share their NFL playoff picks for the upcoming weekend of games (1:00).
Hosts: CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco
Producers: Bobby Wagner, Sadye Zillo, Devon Manze
