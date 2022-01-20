 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Michael Vick Talks NFL Playoffs, the Evolution of the QB, and His Youth Baseball Career

Ryan and CC also share their NFL playoff picks for the upcoming weekend of games

By CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco
FBN-PLAYOFF-FALCONS-PACKERS-VICK THROW Photo by JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images


This week, CC and Ryan are joined by Michael Vick to discuss his favorite hobby post-retirement, last week’s NFL playoff games, and who is looking like a real Super Bowl contender. Then they look back on the role he played in revolutionizing the quarterback position—yes, they talk about Madden (14:00). Plus, CC and Ryan share their NFL playoff picks for the upcoming weekend of games (1:00).

Hosts: CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco
Producers: Bobby Wagner, Sadye Zillo, Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

