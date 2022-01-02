Jets Get Brady’d but Look Competent and Joe Judge Sounds Delusional



(01:12) — JETS: Zach Wilson and company actually looked competent! But should Jets fans be upset about the Bucs loss?

(08:26) — GIANTS: An embarrassing loss to a bad Bears team was made worse by Joe Judge’s postgame comments.

(17:38) — CALLS: Giants can’t bring Judge back, Jets fourth-down call, and Brady still kills the AFC East.

(44:46) — KNICKS: Be careful what you wish for without Julius Randle.

(46:59) — Harry Gagnon of Against All Odds stops by to talk Super Bowl futures plus betting the CFB playoff title game between Alabama and Georgia.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Harry Gagnon

Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

