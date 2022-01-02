 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jets Get Brady’d but Look Competent and Joe Judge Sounds Delusional

Plus, how to bet the CFB playoff title game between Alabama and Georgia with Harry Gagnon

By John Jastremski
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


(01:12) — JETS: Zach Wilson and company actually looked competent! But should Jets fans be upset about the Bucs loss?

(08:26) — GIANTS: An embarrassing loss to a bad Bears team was made worse by Joe Judge’s postgame comments.

(17:38) — CALLS: Giants can’t bring Judge back, Jets fourth-down call, and Brady still kills the AFC East.

(44:46) — KNICKS: Be careful what you wish for without Julius Randle.

(46:59) — Harry Gagnon of Against All Odds stops by to talk Super Bowl futures plus betting the CFB playoff title game between Alabama and Georgia.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151. Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Harry Gagnon
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

