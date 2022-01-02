 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Happy New Year, the Bulls Are the Best Story in the NBA, and Devin Hester’s Hall of Fame Case

Plus, reacting to Robert Quinn breaking the Bears’ single-season sacks record

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bulls v Washington Wizards Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images


Jason rings in 2022 with a recap of the Bears’ 29-3 victory over the Giants. For the first time in a long time, the Bears came out and dominated one of the few teams that are in worse shape than they are (02:25). Robert Quinn sets a franchise record for sacks in a season, and Jason shares why Quinn’s play has been one of the few bright spots of the season (09:47). DeMar DeRozan continued his outstanding play during a weekend that featured back-to-back game-winning shots. Jason tells us why he believes the Bulls are the best story in the NBA this season and why they should do whatever it takes to lock down the no. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference (13:30). Devin Hester was “ridiculous” throughout his Chicago Bears career, and now he is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jason breaks down why Hester was one of his favorite athletes to watch and cover (33:22).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

The Winners and Losers of NFL Week 17

We’ve probably seen the last of Antonio Brown in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Giants recorded negative passing yards, Ja’Marr Chase had a performance for the ages, and FedEx Field continues to fall apart.

By Rodger Sherman

Jets Get Brady’d but Look Competent and Joe Judge Sounds Delusional

Plus, how to bet the CFB playoff title game between Alabama and Georgia with Harry Gagnon

By John Jastremski

Madden Memories, Bench Carrying the Knicks, Plus Week 17 NFL Picks With Joe Benigno

Also, JJ discusses what to look for during the rest of the Giants’ and Jets’ seasons even though they have nothing to play for

By John Jastremski

Michelle Obama 2024 and Cerise Castle on LAPD’s Use of Force

Plus, Van and Rachel react to the deaths of the legendary Archbishop Desmond Tutu and coach-broadcaster John Madden

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

It’s Time to Accept That Millennials and Gen Z Are the Same Generation

Though discourse in 2021 tried to deepen the distinctions, it’s clear that young people today are forged from the same digital monoculture

By Justin Charity

Navigating COVID Uncertainty to Preview the Biggest Games of Week 17

Warren and Joe preview Chiefs-Bengals, break down Cardinals-Cowboys, and discuss how to bet the Ravens without knowing who will start at quarterback

By Warren Sharp and Joe House