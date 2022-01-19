 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Best Bets for Every Divisional Round Game

Warren and Ben wonder how the Cincinnati defense will handle the Titans and discuss what’s different this time around in the rematch between the 49ers and Packers before shifting their focus to Rams-Bucs and Bills-Chiefs

By Warren Sharp and Ben Solak
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images


This week, Warren and Ben preview every game and make the case for their favorite bets from each. They begin by wondering how the Cincinnati defense will handle the Titans offense and what impact Derrick Henry could have if he’s able to play (3:00). Next, they discuss the rematch between the 49ers and Packers and highlight what’s different this time around (20:00) before shifting their focus to Tampa Bay to talk about Tom Brady and the Bucs offense (34:30). Finally, they close with a preview of Bills-Chiefs, which they both agree should be the best game of the weekend (46:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Ben Solak
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

