K.C. Johnson on the Bulls’ Skid, Your Next Bears GM (Take One), Remembering Les Grobstein

The Bulls’ losing streak reaches four games following a 119-106 loss in Memphis on Monday. K.C. Johnson (Bulls insider, NBC Sports Chicago) has covered the Bulls since the Jordan years, so he’s seen it all. K.C. and Jason diagnose what’s going on with the current team and relive some of the more memorable moments over the years (00:00). As the Bears continue to interview candidates for both their general manager and head coach vacancies, Jason has already figured out who George McCaskey has picked (00:00). Chicago lost an icon this week as legendary overnight radio host Les Grobstein passed away at the age of 69. Jason shares his memories of growing up listening to “The Grobber,” and later working alongside him (0000). Jason closes the show by sharing a story he needed permission to tell (00:00).
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: K.C. Johnson
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez
