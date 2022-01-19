 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

K.C. Johnson on the Bulls’ Skid, Your Next Bears GM (Take One), Remembering Les Grobstein

K.C. and Jason diagnose what’s going on with the Bulls and discuss some of their favorite memories from the team’s history

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bulls v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images


The Bulls’ losing streak reaches four games following a 119-106 loss in Memphis on Monday. K.C. Johnson (Bulls insider, NBC Sports Chicago) has covered the Bulls since the Jordan years, so he’s seen it all. K.C. and Jason diagnose what’s going on with the current team and relive some of the more memorable moments over the years (00:00). As the Bears continue to interview candidates for both their general manager and head coach vacancies, Jason has already figured out who George McCaskey has picked (00:00). Chicago lost an icon this week as legendary overnight radio host Les Grobstein passed away at the age of 69. Jason shares his memories of growing up listening to “The Grobber,” and later working alongside him (0000). Jason closes the show by sharing a story he needed permission to tell (00:00).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: K.C. Johnson
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

A Title for Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Has Been Forged

Secrecy has been the norm as the release date for the fantasy epic approaches, but the newly announced title, ‘The Rings of Power,’ is more than enough for fans to chew on

By Joanna Robinson

Flowers for Edouard Mendy, AFCON, Postponements, and Free Kicks

Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Carl Anka join to discuss what they’ve been watching recently

By Ian Wright

From the Alt-Cabaret Stage to HBO, Bridget Everett Is Still Singing

After years of performing karaoke and explicit sing-alongs, the comedian has settled into the lead role of an understated coming-of-age series on HBO, ‘Somebody Somewhere’

By Alison Herman

Microsoft’s Purchase of Activision Blizzard Encapsulates an Industry in a Single Deal

The deal, announced Tuesday and expected to close in 2023, touches on every hot-button gaming-industry issue, from consolidation to workplace reform to Netflix-style libraries to speculation around the "metaverse"

By Ben Lindbergh

‘Station Eleven’ Mailbag, ‘Dawn FM,’ and ‘SICK!’

Justin Charity and Micah Peters discuss new albums from Gunna, The Weeknd, and Earl Sweatshirt

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

The Whitewashing of MLK and Mario Lopez’s Silence

Van and Rachel get into the Cowboys’ loss before reflecting on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay