‘Bachelor’ News, ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’ and ‘Cheer’



With The Bachelor taking a week off, Juliet and Callie get together to discuss recent headlines in Bachelor Nation and chat about other shows they’ve been loving. They begin by breaking down Cassidy’s recent TikTok temper tantrum (04:38), then they touch base on the insanity featured on this season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (15:10), before sharing their thoughts on Season 2 of Netflix’s Cheer (25:50).

Sensitive content: 13:20-15:10, 26:48-29:10

Host: Juliet Litman

Guest: Callie Curry

Producer: Devon Manze

