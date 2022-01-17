Recapping Wild-Card Weekend and Looking Ahead to the Divisional Round



Warren and Chris begin by wondering whether Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy should lose his job following Sunday’s loss (1:00). Then, they discuss the questionable officiating in Raiders-Bengals (25:00) before talking about the Bills’ and Chiefs’ dominant wins and what to expect when they meet this weekend (32:00). Finally, they close with a preview of Monday night’s matchup between the Cardinals and Rams (52:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Chris Vernon

Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

