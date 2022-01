Chris and Andy give some final thoughts on Station Eleven and what made this season of TV so special for them (1:00). Then they run through a few shows they’re enjoying right now, like Euphoria and Vigil (19:20), before Chris is joined by Yellowjackets creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson to talk about the season finale of the show (35:57).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Guests: Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson

Producer: Kaya McMullen

