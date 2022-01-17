Sunday Wild-Card Recap

Kevin and Nora are joined by Benjamin Solak on Spotify Greenroom to discuss the Sunday slate of wild-card games and look ahead to some divisional-round matchups. They start with the Niners hanging on to win in a wild game over the Cowboys. Then they discuss Kansas City blowing out Pittsburgh and the Buccaneers beating the Eagles easily. They wrap up by answering some questions from the Greenroom audience.

Hosts: Kevin Clark and Nora Princiotti

Guest: Benjamin Solak

Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS