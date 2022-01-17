 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Wild-Card Recap

Kevin, Nora, and Ben react to Sunday’s games and preview next weekend’s divisional-round matchups

By Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and Ben Solak
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kevin and Nora are joined by Benjamin Solak on Spotify Greenroom to discuss the Sunday slate of wild-card games and look ahead to some divisional-round matchups. They start with the Niners hanging on to win in a wild game over the Cowboys. Then they discuss Kansas City blowing out Pittsburgh and the Buccaneers beating the Eagles easily. They wrap up by answering some questions from the Greenroom audience.

Hosts: Kevin Clark and Nora Princiotti
Guest: Benjamin Solak
Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

