State of the Bears, NFL Wild-Card Weekend Recap, and Buckle Up, Bulls Fans

Jason and Kevin discuss the George McCaskey press conference, how soon the Bears could compete, and the team’s most likely head coaching candidates

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bulls v Boston Celtics Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images


The Full Go returns and the Bulls are not much better off than the last time we spoke. The team has dropped three games in a row, Bulls Nation is restless, and the league may be catching up to the Bulls after their hot start (01:33). Kevin Fishbain (The Athletic) joins the show as we look at the state of the Bears and try to figure out how far away they are from competing with teams in the playoffs. Kevin gives us the candidates at head coach that are most intriguing, discusses what the team could look like in three years, and talks about what he thought of the George McCaskey press conference (15:34). In Outside the Chi, wild-card weekend has Jason feeling both nostalgic and hopeful for the Bears’ future (56:23).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Kevin Fishbain
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

