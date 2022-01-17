KD Out With MCL Injury, Knicks Getting Hot, Wild-Card Weekend



(01:10) — SUPER WILD CARD WEEKEND: Recap of everything from the wild finish in Dallas to the rout in Kansas City

(13:35) — NETS: How does Brooklyn respond with KD sidelined for 4-6 weeks?

(15:18) — KNICKS: RJ Barrett’s recent hot streak and the Knicks playing better over the past week.

(17:55) — GIANTS: ESPN’s NFL Nation reporter Jordan Raanan discusses what the Giants should do during the upcoming week for their GM search.

(31:07) — CALLS: Callers analyze Super Wild-Card Weekend.

(41:52) — JJ closes it out with his picks for Monday night’s wild-card match.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Jordan Raanan

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify