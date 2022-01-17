 clock menu more-arrow no yes

KD Out With MCL Injury, Knicks Getting Hot, Wild-Card Weekend

Plus, Jordan Raanan on the Giants’ coach-GM search

By John Jastremski
New Orleans Pelicans v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images


(01:10) — SUPER WILD CARD WEEKEND: Recap of everything from the wild finish in Dallas to the rout in Kansas City
(13:35) — NETS: How does Brooklyn respond with KD sidelined for 4-6 weeks?
(15:18) — KNICKS: RJ Barrett’s recent hot streak and the Knicks playing better over the past week.
(17:55) — GIANTS: ESPN’s NFL Nation reporter Jordan Raanan discusses what the Giants should do during the upcoming week for their GM search.
(31:07) — CALLS: Callers analyze Super Wild-Card Weekend.
(41:52) — JJ closes it out with his picks for Monday night’s wild-card match.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Jordan Raanan
Producer: Stefan Anderson

