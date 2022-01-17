The Big Boy Asian Club Fireside Chat



Dave and Chris assemble for a late-night review of recent meals, the best sick-day foods, and a few different international mysteries. Also considered: the healing powers of mapo tofu, Dave’s post–Hot Ones death throes, eating beef jerky in Copenhagen, asking for seconds at the sushiya, chicken soup component rankings, Dave’s praise for matzo balls, the ham–chicken broth nexus, eating as exercise, and the strange allure of the unfilled dumpling.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

