The Big Boy Asian Club Fireside Chat

Dave and Chris discuss recent meals and sick-day foods

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Zaidy’s Deli &amp; Bakery Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images


Dave and Chris assemble for a late-night review of recent meals, the best sick-day foods, and a few different international mysteries. Also considered: the healing powers of mapo tofu, Dave’s post–Hot Ones death throes, eating beef jerky in Copenhagen, asking for seconds at the sushiya, chicken soup component rankings, Dave’s praise for matzo balls, the ham–chicken broth nexus, eating as exercise, and the strange allure of the unfilled dumpling.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

